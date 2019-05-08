Top Stars To Perform @ VGMA Experience Concert

Sarkodie

COME Saturday, May 11, the Ghanaian music scene will witness another historic live musical concert dubbed ‘VGMA Experience Concert’ at the Independence Square in Accra.

The event, which forms part of activities lined up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), will feature 45 artistes.

Thousands of music fans from various part of the country are expected to gather at the venue to witness hottest performances from some of the hiplife, Afro-pop and dancehall artistes.

Artistes lined up for the event are Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur, Adina, AK Songstress, Tinny, Adane Best, Gifty Osei, Akese Brempong and a host of others.

Put together by Charterhouse, the concert will witness performances from the winner of this year’s VGMA ‘Unsung’ and some selected young and upcoming artistes.

According to the organisers, the night will be a memorable one with a show that is planned to recap the best of the nation’s musical history over the last decade.

It will be aired live on TV3, DSTV Channel 196 and GOTV Channel 129.

It is supported by Media General, YFM, DSTV, GOtv, KPMG, Graphic Showbiz and proudly connected by Vodafone.