Herbert Mensah Leads May 9 Walk

Herbert Mensah with some of the attendance of the walk

For 18 years running, a mammoth walk has been held in the memory of the victims of the May 9 stadium disaster.

As usual, former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chairman, Herbert Mensah, led this year’s walk in Kumasi last Friday.

About 126 soccer fans died when violence broke out at the Accra Stadium during a Hearts-Kotoko midweek league match.

The sad incident happened on May 9, 2001, and Mensah had since that time been organising a walk to honour the victims.

This year’s walk was massively attended by soccer fans and other residents of Kumasi.

Former Kumasi Kotoko and Hearts of Oak players from all over the country also graced the event to make it a memorable one.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi