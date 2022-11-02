Pink Cup Golf Hits Achimota

All is set for the annual Pink Cup Golf tournament scheduled for the Achimota Golf Club this Saturday, organisers of the competition have stated.

It is to climax annual Pink Cup Golf competition as well as a breast cancer research and treatment campaign by the Achimota Golf Club.

The event is being sponsored by the Achimota Golf Club and supported by Crocodile Machete, TekLed and Akka Kappa Limited.

In attendance to spice up the event is DJ Blow of Atlantis FM fame.

At stake are attractive prizes for the winners.