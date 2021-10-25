Plans To Procure Proper Bullion Vans Underway-GAB

The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has said it is working with a credible institution to procure the right armour vehicles to transport cash to and from the banks.

John Awuah, Chief Executive Director of GAB, said this would enable them to get rid entirely the soft skin bullion vans they are currently using.

He made this known when the association presented one thousand pieces each of bullet proof vest and ballistic helmets to the Ghana Police Service at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Friday.

He said the welfare and protection of police personnel, especially those stationed at the banks for guard duties, matter to the association and would ensure that the service get its fair share of the profits the banks declare annually.

“As banks, we work closely with the police and have good relationship with the service over the years,” he said, adding that as individuals “we always think about our safety and how we expect the police to protect us but sometimes forget that those protecting us also need to be protected.”

Mr. Awuah revealed that upon a request by then IGP, James Oppong Boanuh, that the association support personnel with protective gears, the general council met and approved the procurement.

COP Patrick Atampugre Akolgo, Director General in charge of National Protection Directorate who represented the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, said the Police Administration and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana have initiated plans to deepen collaboration with the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) to manage the risk of robbery attacks on cash in transit vehicles.

He said personnel would also be strengthened to provide the best security for all financial institutions in the country.

“We have a duty as a service, to protect the lives and property of the community we serve, reduce the occurrence of fear of crime, preserve peace and provide a safe environment while working in partnership with the community to enhance their quality of life,” he added.

He thanked GAB for its continuous support to the service over the years.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey