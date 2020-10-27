Planting For Food and Jobs Very Critical for Northern Region – Mininster

Salifu Saeed

Minister for Northern Region, Salifu Saeed, has indicated that key government’s programmed especially planting for food and jobs (PFJ) are Critical for the economic development of the Region.

He stated that main stay of the Northern Region is agriculture and as such investment in the sector by the government is helloing to improve upon the livelihoods of farmers and all people in the region.

The reduction in prices of fertilizers and other farm inputs have been critical in improving the farming activities in the region, according to him.

He made this known in his presentation at the 5th edition of the Nation Building Updates taking place at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

The October 27, 2020 Updates is being held under the theme: Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy.

He said efforts by President Nana Akufo-Addo to restore peace in the region and end the Dagbon Chieftaincy crisis has made the region safe and providing the opportunity for farmers to go about their farming activities in peace.

For that, he said, the people of the Northern Region were highly grateful to President Akufo-Addo.

By Melvin Tarlue