A Good Number Of Road Projects Ongoing In C/R – Minister

The Central Region is receiving it’s fair share of ‘The Year of Roads’.

The President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration has declared 2020 as ‘The Year of Roads.’

And Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, said truly, the region is benefiting from road projects this year.

We are also taking a fair share of the year of roads, according to him.

He made this known in his presentation at the 5th Nation Building Updates held under the theme: Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy.

The updates is taking place at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra, and brings together five regional ministers to share insights into what they are doing towards the rebuilding agenda of the government.

According to the minister, there are a significant number of highways and feeder roads projects currently ongoing in the Central Region.

By Melvin Tarlue