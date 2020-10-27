We Will Achieve Great Success

Fabio Gama dos Santos

Asante Kotoko Brazilian import, Fabio Gama dos Santos, is brimming with optimism to achieve great success with the Porcupine Warriors.

The South American, the club’s (Kotoko) ninth signing for this season, has signed a two year deal, and believes team work will ensure success in the coming seasons.

He tweeted in simple terms “I am very happy and excited to join this great club.”

“I can assure the fans that together with hard work and dedication, we will achieve a great season of success,” he added.

Santos, a free agent, having plied his trade with Swedish side, Jönköping, which expired in June 2019, has relished joining the Fabulous family.

He joined Kotoko last week and appeared combat ready for the forthcoming season as well as the CAF Champions League.

Management of the club has stated that the player’s signing forms part of measures to augment the squad for its future endeavours.

Meanwhile, indications are that all is set for kick-off of the 2020/21 league season next month.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

