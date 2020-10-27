Essien Rallies Support For Lampard

Frank Lampard and Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, has rallied support for the Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, saying that managing the London-based club is not easy.

The two midfielders spent years at the English Premier League outfit together where they won multiple titles including the UEFA Champions League in 2012 beating Bayern Munich.

After venturing into coaching upon retirement, Frank Lampard is back at Chelsea as the head coach.

This season, his team is struggling to win games but have not done bad anyway.

With a lot of expectations from fans and the pressure mounting, Essien says his former teammate will need time to succeed at the club.

“He in Chelsea, he knows the club inside out and what needs to be done.

“He will get the help of everyone there and I think so far he has done a good job.

“Last season was a good achievement and it isn’t an easy place to manage. The fans can demand a lot so it isn’t easy, and he is doing his best,” Essien told Goal in an interview.

He added, “Football is full of ups and downs, you have to understand that. Get behind the team instead of not being happy after every bad result.

“The job is not easy so you have to be patient and push the team, then hopefully they will do well. They have added good players so they will have to deliver, as a lot is expected now.

-Footballghana