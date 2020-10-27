Free SHS Reducing Poverty Levels Of Northern Households- Minister

Poverty levels in households across the Northern Region are on the decline, thanks to the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme.

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, made this known in his presentation at the 5th edition of the Nation Building Updates on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

Speaking under the theme: Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy, the Minister said because of the Free SHS, monies that parents in the region would have used for their kids’ school fees, are now being invested into businesses and other projects.

According to him, about 31 Senior High Schools were benefitting from the Free SHS Programme in the Region.

He stated that the number of students enrolled in the region this year for WASSCE were 14,859.

According to him, under the Akufo-Addo’s government, there are no more pre-mature closure of schools, delayed reopening of schools in the Northern Region due to lack of feeding grant.

He stated that there were several infrastructure projects taking place in the region under GETFund.

By Melvin Tarlue