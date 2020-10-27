Bono Region To Commission Airport

Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson

The Bono Region is expected to commission its airport project.

Minister for Bono Region, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, made this known.

She was making a presentation at the 5th edition of the Nation Building Updates on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

Speaking under the theme: Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy, she stated that when completed, the airport will to improve economic activities in the region by opening up the region and aiding travels, saying We are almost ready to commission our airport.

She did not give any timeline for the commissioning and completion of the airport project, neither did she give any cost for the project.

She described the region as the most peaceful region in the country, saying all investors from outside the country and in the country are welcome to enjoy the peace of the region.

By Melvin Tarlue