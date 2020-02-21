Player Bites Opponent Penis… Gets 5-Year Ban

An amateur football player in France has been banned for five years after biting an opponent’s penis, while his victim has also received punishment.

Back in November 2019, an AS Soetrich player attacked an SC Terville opponent after he attempted to calm a scuffle during the match between the two sides.

The Soetrich player’s action was so violent that the Terville man required emergency attention, which resulted in around 10 stitches and four days without work to start the recovery.

The Moselle region’s disciplinary committee convened more than two months later to finally decide what action to take and opted for a five-year suspension for the offender.

“Witness accounts, in particular, were gathered in order to retrace the facts as accurately as possible,” director general for the body Emmanuel Saling told Lorraine Actu. “All of that before returning the conclusions over to the disciplinary committee.”

Soetrich themselves were also punished and received a €200 fine because of their player’s brutal act.

However, incredibly, so too did the Terville player ‒ a ban until June 2020 for aggressive behaviour towards an opponent.

Terville were punished for their leaders’ “lack of reaction” towards the incident with a €200 fine and a two point deduction in the league.

Saling added to Lorraine Actu that such violence is “rare” in amateur French football.