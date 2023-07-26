Plot To Undermine Bawumia’s Campaign Exposed

In a surprising turn of events, a group of aspirants has emerged with a plot to collapse the campaign of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group is urging the remaining nine flagbearer aspirants to unite and expose the campaign activities of Dr. Bawumia before the crucial November 4 delegates’ conference.

The strategy proposed by this group on a whatsapp platform entails the selection of four candidates out of the nine remaining aspirants.

These four would then join forces with Dr. Bawumia, reducing the number of aspirants to five.

This move is aimed at consolidating opposition against Dr. Bawumia and strengthening the chances of other candidates in the race.

The plot reportedly centers around concerns over Dr. Bawumia’s growing popularity and the need to prevent his campaign from gaining further momentum. By exposing the activities of the DMB campaign, the group hopes to sway the support of the super delegates and ultimately influence the outcome of the delegates’ conference.

While the identities of the individuals behind this plot remain undisclosed, it is clear that they view the consolidation of opposition as a crucial step in countering Dr. Bawumia’s campaign.

The group believes that by joining forces, the remaining aspirants could present a more formidable challenge to the frontrunner.

“THE OTHER 9 FLAGBEARER ASPIRANTS SHOULD COLLAPSE THE DMB CAMPAIGN. Collapsing and exposing the DMB campaign and it’s activities before the super delegates or the November 4 delegates conference is for the other nine (9) flagbearer aspirants to come together and select four (4) out of the nine to add up to Dr. Bawumia making the number of aspirants five (5). This strategy alone is enough to kill the Vice President ambition of leading our great party into the 2024 presidential elections. This is my humbled opinion and if we can all share this to reach each of the 9 flagbearer aspirants. This will safe our party and give us a straight forward victory over DMB and the establishment even before the Election Day because in this case there wouldn’t be any super delegates conference again and that will had collapsed the DMB and it’s campaign activities.”

The move has sparked mixed reactions within political circles. Some view it as a strategic maneuver to level the playing field, arguing that a united front could increase the chances of an alternative candidate securing the party’s nomination.

Others, however, question the fairness and ethics of such a plot, emphasizing the importance of a democratic process that allows all candidates an equal opportunity to present their vision to the delegates.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team has not yet responded to the allegations, leaving supporters and political analysts speculating on the potential impact of this plot on the upcoming delegates conference. It remains to be seen whether the other aspirants will heed the call for unity or if they will maintain their individual campaigns, opting for a more traditional approach.

Already some of the aspirants have floated the idea of joining forces together to push out the vice President from the race.

With the November 4 delegates conference drawing nearer, the political landscape is sure to witness further developments and strategic maneuvers as candidates vie for the party’s flagbearer position. The outcome of this plot and its impact on the electoral race will undoubtedly shape the course of the upcoming political elections.

By Vincent Kubi