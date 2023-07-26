Ghana To Introduce American Football in Public Schools

Ghana is ready to take on American football, and it is set to be introduced in schools across the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday, indicating that the sport’s introduction is set to commence soon.

This initiative is being endorsed by the Office of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who collaborated with the National Football League (NFL) to conduct a special talent development programme in ten specific schools in Ghana last year.

From the talent development programme, ten young Ghanaians showed exceptional abilities, earning opportunities to represent Africa at the prestigious 2023 Pro Bowl, a special tournament preceding the famous Super Bowl.

Encouraged by the young Ghanaians’ success at the Pro Bowl, the Sports Minister believes that American football’s introduction will be beneficial to the youth in the country.

During the press briefing, Ussif cited his excitement at the prospects of the new sport, highlighting the impressive performance of the young Ghanaians during the tournament. The Ghanaian representatives finished 4th in a pool consisting of experienced participants from the USA, Mexico, and Australia.

The Sports Minister also revealed that Ghana’s partnership with the NFL continues, and plans are in place to increase the number of participating schools in the 2nd edition of the developmental NFL Flag Football Competition.

He indicated that the competition will identify and select the best players for next year’s Pro Bowl.

In conclusion, Ghana is ready to harness the talents of its young people in American football and provide them with unique opportunities.

By Vincent Kubi