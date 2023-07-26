John Kumah Denies Grabbing Family Land In Ejisu

A Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah has rubbished reports trending that he has deliberately taken the custody of a family land in his constituency.

Dr Kumah’s response follows a viral video accusing him of forcibly taking over lands in Ejisu.

A woman was seen accusing him of taking over lands that do not belong to him.

In a statement to set the records straight regarding the true events surrounding the acquisition and use of the said land, he explained that “As many of you are aware, during my campaign to become the MP for Ejisu, I made a solemn promise to the people that I would establish an asphaltic plant to address the road deficiencies in the constituency”.

Explaining the rationale behind, he said to realize this vision and create job opportunities, the EJISU Club 100 was established to collaborate with Sogood Engineering and Construction Company to undertake this project among several others.

According to him, “In the pursuit of fulfilling this commitment, I approached my family chief, Nana Kofi Agyei, for a piece of land for the construction of the asphaltic plant which he gifted to me in the presence of other family members after the Aseda custom swallowed”.

Dr Kumah noted that the intention behind this gift was never for personal gain but to uplift the community and improve the lives of its residents through job creation and enhanced infrastructure.

The Deputy Minister for Finance noted that the progress of the asphaltic plant construction, which has reached an impressive 90% completion, stands as a testament to my unwavering dedication to fulfilling the promises made to my constituents during my campaign.

Explaining further he said, “Regrettably, it has come to my attention that a few members of the family are expressing discontent over the gift of the land by the family chief. A land they have no rightful claim to”.

“I acknowledge their right to have differing opinions, but strongly oppose their unwarranted insults and attacks directed at me for having forcefully taken their lands”.

“In response to the claims, I have already taken the necessary steps by reporting the matter to the Ejisu Police Service for the arrest of the individuals involved. I have also notified the family chief of the very distasteful actions of the individuals involved for the necessary customary actions to be taken against them”.

“As is evident in the video, there are no private houses built on the land but rather, heavy-duty vehicles, quarters for workers working on the asphaltic plant, equipment for the asphaltic plants among several others” Dr Kumah added.

“It is very disheartening that in my quest to address a major challenge in the constituency, I have rather been attacked and vilified for an act I have not taken” he stated.

However, Dr Kumah, urged the public to disregard the content of the video and admonish the media for further defamatory comments in the video and their exposure to legal actions if it is believed that they are deliberately spreading the content of the video.

-BY Daniel Bampoe