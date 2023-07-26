NPP Flagbearer Aspirants Ballot Draw…Ken Agyapong Grabs Top Spot As Bawumia Picks Asiehor

In a significant step towards selecting flagbearer for the upcoming general elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a ballot drawing event today to determine the order in which the party’s aspirants will appear on the ballot paper.

The event was attended by some of the aspirants, their representatives, party officials, and some enthusiastic supporters.

The balloting event, which took place at the party headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra, saw the NPP flagbearer aspirants eagerly selecting their respective numbers for the first phase of the primary elections.

The order of appearance on the ballot paper can play a crucial role in shaping voters’ perceptions and potentially influencing the outcome of the elections.

Kennedy Agyapong secured the coveted number one spot, which could give him an advantage in terms of visibility and ballot positioning.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the frontrunners in the race, drew number two, positioning himself as a close contender.

Joe Ghartey and Kwadwo Poku secured numbers three and four, respectively, reflecting their determination to make a strong impression on voters.

Dr. Owusu Afryie Akoto picked number five, while Kwabena Agyapong chose number six. Francis Addai-Nimoh, Dr. Apraku, and Boakye Agyarko drew numbers seven, eight, and nine, respectively, signifying their commitment to campaigning vigorously and winning the hearts of party members.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, currently serving as the Vice President, drew number ten, completing the list of aspirants for the NPP flag bearer position. Given his prominent role within the party and his experience in office, Dr. Bawumia’s ballot number ensures that he will have an opportunity to make his case to voters in a strategic position on the ballot paper.

The ballot drawing event injected a renewed sense of excitement into the NPP’s primary campaign, with each aspirant now aware of their position on the ballot paper.

As the primaries approach, candidates will intensify their efforts to engage with party members, outline their vision for the future, and secure the support needed to become the NPP flag bearer.

The NPP’s primary elections promise to be a closely watched contest, as the party seeks to select a candidate capable of leading them to victory in the upcoming general elections.

The results of the primary process will undoubtedly shape the political landscape and set the stage for an intriguing race in the months ahead.

Aspirants will now focus on their campaign strategies, utilizing their assigned ballot numbers to their advantage as they strive to gain the trust and confidence of party delegates and members. All eyes will be on the NPP as the primary elections draw nearer, and the party’s flag bearer will ultimately emerge as the torchbearer for the NPP’s quest to retain power.

By Vincent Kubi