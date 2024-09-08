Plus-Size Bride Steals Show With Her Stunning Traditional Wedding

A beautiful plus-size bride has taken social media by storm after videos of her traditional wedding with her handsome groom went viral.

The Ghanaian couple’s stunning ceremony, where they both wore matching Kente outfits, has left many in awe.

But what makes this bride even more remarkable is her success story.

According to reports, she is a lawyer, and businesswoman who owns a shipping company and manages several businesses across Ghana and South Africa.

Social media user Cken-Edin confirmed that the bride operates a shipping company, among other enterprises, in both countries.

This revelation has added to the excitement surrounding the couple’s wedding, with many praising the bride’s entrepreneurial spirit.

The bride’s stunning looks and elegant attire have also been widely admired.

She wore a beautiful Kente outfit, complete with accessories, and looked radiant throughout the ceremony.

Her groom, who was equally dashing in his matching Kente outfit, couldn’t take his eyes off his bride as they exchanged vows and performed traditional rites.

The couple’s wedding has been hailed as a beautiful celebration of Ghanaian culture and tradition.

-BY Daniel Bampoe