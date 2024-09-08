Bawumia Unveils Ambitious Plan To Reduce Cost Of Living, Boost Economy

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled an ambitious plan to reduce the cost of living for Ghanaians, with a focus on introducing affordable, reliable, and quality power supply.

The plan, which was announced by the Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, aims to roll out 2000 MW of utility solar power in four years, reducing Ghana’s dependence on oil and gas.

This policy is expected to lead to a reduction of electricity tariff of up to 50%.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current cost of living in Ghana is unsustainable, and the NPP government is committed to finding bold solutions to address this challenge.

He noted that the high cost of electricity is a major burden for many Ghanaians, and the rollout of utility solar power will help to alleviate this burden.

The Vice President explained that the NPP government has a track record of delivering on its promises, and this plan is just the latest example of the party’s commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

In the past four years, the NPP government has implemented several policies aimed at reducing the cost of living, including the rollout of free senior high school education, the reduction of electricity tariffs, and the introduction of several social intervention programs.

Dr. Bawumia noted that the rollout of utility solar power will not only reduce the cost of living for Ghanaians, but it will also help to boost the economy by creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

The Vice President’s announcement has been welcomed by many Ghanaians, who are eager to see a reduction in the cost of living.

However, some have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of the plan, and have called for more details on how it will be implemented.

The rollout of utility solar power is part of the NPP’s broader plan to transform Ghana’s economy and make it more competitive.

The party has promised to deliver “bold solutions” to address the country’s economic challenges, and the rollout of utility solar power is just one example of this commitment.

With just 90 days to go for the 2024 elections, the NPP is keen to showcase its achievements and outline its plans for the future.

The rollout of utility solar power is a key part of this plan, and the party is confident that it will help to win over voters.

In a statement, the NPP said: “We are committed to delivering bold solutions to address the challenges facing our country. The rollout of utility solar power is just one example of this commitment, and we are confident that it will make a real difference in the lives of Ghanaians.”

BY Daniel Bampoe