PNC ‘Fight’ Lands In Police Station

The People’s National Convention (PNC), once a strong political party, appears to be on the verge of collapse, following the in-fighting over who should be part of the leadership of the party.

Internal wrangling and power struggle have taken the centre stage in the PNC in the preceding months, leaving the party in disarray.

There is currently no clear substantive National Executive following several suspensions and counter suspensions of its leaders.

A suspended General Secretary of the party, Janet Nabla, has even lodged an official complaint at the Kotobabi Police Station in Accra against two officials of her party– David Apasera who was the party’s flagbearer in the 2020 presidential election and Moses Dani Baah who is the National Chairman.

This follows an alleged forceful ejection from her office by supposed assigns of Mr. Apasera and Mr. Dani Baah.

“These are not party people. They are hooligans picked from the streets. I am going to the Police Commander to report this issue, so they do the needful. Ghanaians should talk to them that they should move out quietly or there will be chaos in the country,” Ms. Nabla said on Citi FM.

“I am going to the police for them to open the office for me. I will make sure that I remove them (Mr. Apasera and Mr. Dani Baah) from office. I am going to the police station to report and tell the Police they should do something about it, if they do not, I will use illegal means,” she said.

More Confusion

The latest of the series of suspensions happened again when a meeting was held in Kumasi on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 by some Executive Members who also decided to suspend Mr. Dani Baah and Mr. Apasera.

Those who took the decision then said Bala Maikankan has been sworn in as the new acting National Chairman of the party.

However, a statement issued on Tuesday, and signed by the National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah, described a National Executive Committee meeting held at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region as void decision from disgruntled executives of the party.

According to him, the former General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla is still under indefinite suspension following decision by the party’s NEC meeting held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on August 28, 2021.

“The National Executive Committee is the second highest decision making organ of the party after National Congress. As such, it is only NEC or Congress that can vary any decision taken by NEC. And since the NEC meeting at which the former General Secretary was suspended, there has not been any meeting of NEC or Congress to review the decision.

“It is therefore preposterous for any gathering of dissatisfied party executives to meet anywhere and take rather void decision to indicate that the suspended General Secretary has been reinstated. National Executive meetings are held at the behest of the leader in consultation with the National Chairman and/or the General Secretary with one-third of all NEC members attending and chaired by the National Chairman or in his absence, any of the vices and in their absence, a Regional Chairman but with a written concern of the National Chairman,” the Chairman stated.

He, therefore, asked the public to disregard his suspension and reinstatement of the General Secretary since there has not been any invitation or notice of any NEC meeting sanctioned by the leader neither the National Chairman nor any organ or group as stipulated by Article 45 (1)(a) of the party constitution.

“Hon. Moses Dani Baah is still the legitimate serving National Chairman of the party and Bala Maikankan will only be impersonating if he hold himself anywhere as the acting National Chairman of PNC,” he declared.

Sources say the party is taking steps to take disciplinary action against all the disgruntled executives who took part in the press conference held in Kumasi.

The party said the action of the dissatisfied executives was lawless and has brought the image of the party into disrepute.

Information available indicates that Yakubu Farudeen, Director of Communications for the Greater Accra Region who was penciled to be the acting General Secretary has been implicated in the disciplinary committee’s report, making him a candidate for future suspension.

Besides, Jacob Amoako, Deputy General Secretary, is reported to have refused the offer to be the acting General Secretary, compelling the party to settle on the Deputy Youth Organiser to be the acting General Secretary.

By Vincent Kubi