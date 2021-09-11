The Cost Of Unbridled Umbrage

The headmaster of Jachie Pramso SHS in the Ashanti Region is on interdiction afte r he allegedly flogged a female student on her back.

The student suffered lacerations from the flogging image of which found ample space on social media.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) followed appropriate procedure when it pressed the interdiction button.

We have learnt about an investigation into the matter which is also the right thing to do. In such matters, the need for in-depth probes cannot be overemphasized.

We do not intend to probe the case here, suffice it to however, point out that anger was palpable in the headmaster when he used the cane the way he allegedly did. In the first place we are not too sure whether or not caning or corporal punishment is applicable in schools today.

Be it as it may persons or officials into whose care students or children are put must exercise maximum restraint in whatever they do when provoked.

The interdicted headmaster was incensed because the male student whose un-prescribed school shirt he had seized was given a cardigan to cover his naked top as he proceeded to do what the school head had ordered him to do.

The female student should not have suffered the flogging especially on her back from a headmaster who should have known better.

It is regrettable that the headmaster after serving the GES for many years would likely have his record dented by an avoidable incident.

In a social media driven age, people who are in authority should be mindful about what they do. Nasty and untoward actions will always be captured by bystanders who would quickly disseminate these excitedly.

Consumed by an unbridled fit of anger the interdicted headmaster vented his emotion on the poor girl leaving her back sore.

The female student’s parents and extended family could have descended upon the school and created an incident. Thankfully that did not happen.

Headmasters and teachers should be the immediate role models of the students put in their care. To show an inability to control anger which was what the headmaster appeared to have done, suggested that he had failed to exhibit that quality expected of leaders.

The interdicted headmaster cuts himself as those husbands who assault their wives or even in worst forms murder them.

He should be regretting his action now but it is too late. We plead with the parents of the female student to allow the authorities to deal with the subject. They should continue showing restraint as they have done since the incident occurred. They did well by reporting the matter to the police under the circumstances.

Students, especially final year students, can sometimes be stubborn but headmasters should show maturity in such instances.