Pochettino Takes Over Chelsea

Pochettino

Chelsea have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino to take over as manager, the club announced yesterday.

Pochettino, 51, signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year and will start work on July 1 ahead of the club’s preseason tour to the United States.

Sources told ESPN that although the club spoke to a number of candidates after sacking Graham Potter on April 3, Pochettino was identified as their first choice early in the process and has agreed to work closely with co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stuart.

Although co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, executive Behdad Eghbali had final sign-off, the search was led by Winstanley and Stuart, who said in a joint statement, “Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

“He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

Mauricio Pochettino will return to the Premier League next season to manage Chelsea.

The club also confirmed Pochettino’s backroom staff will include longtime assistant manager Jesus Perez, plus first-team coach Miguel D’Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and his sports scientist son, Sebastiano.

Owners Boehly, Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss added, “The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.”

Pochettino is tasked with steadying Chelsea following a torrid season at Stamford Bridge that has seen the dismissal of managers Thomas Tuchel and Potter, and ended with the club finishing 12th in the Premier League on 44 points — their lowest finish since 1994.

Pochettino is the third managerial appointment made by co-controlling owner Todd Boehly following the club’s takeover last year.