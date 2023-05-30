Bawumia Receives Nomination Forms

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has received his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming Presidential Primary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Managing Director of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Sammi Awuku, Fred Oware former Managing Director of Bui Power Authority and Ayisi Boateng, former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, both campaign team members of the Vice president, picked up the nomination forms at the party headquarters and submitted them to Dr. Bawumia at his office at the Jubilee House.

The team declined media interview saying that they were carrying errands for their principal, the vice president.

Dr. Bawumia’s decision to contest the NPP presidential primary is considered a significant move as he is widely seen as one of the frontrunners in the Presidential race.

Dr. Bawumia has been busy crisscrossing the country in recent weeks meeting with party executives, engaging grassroots supporters, and opinion leaders.

Observers say that Dr. Bawumia’s campaign has been focused on his record of delivering on key government programs such as the One-District-One-Factory initiative and the Planting for Food and Jobs program.

In the NPP race, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, through his agents picked his forms yesterday May 29.

Dr. Bawumia has been championing the government’s digitalization agenda to spur economic growth, and he is widely respected for his economic prowess and ability to articulate government policies. Other candidates are also determined to take the party to the next level with their good policies on energy and the economy, their experience as stalwarts within the party, or their focus on social intervention programs aimed at reducing imports.

As curiosity grows on who will earn the party’s nomination, the NPP expects a competitive race with qualified individuals who are willing to fulfill the needs of the nation and transform Ghana’s economic landscape. The NPP primary is expected to attract significant media attention and public interest as the race heats up.

