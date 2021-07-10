Pokuase Interchange: Nana Opens $83.9m 4-Tier Project

President Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to commission the Pokuase Interchange. Those with him are Amoako Atta (right), and Yaw Osafo Maafo (2nd right). Picture by Gifty Ama Lawson.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday commissioned the Four-Tier Interchange at Pokuase, Accra, the first of its kind in Ghana, the first of its kind in West Africa, and the second in the whole of Africa.

It was all celebration yesterday when the President commissioned the much talked-about interchange.

It was funded with an African Development Bank concessional loan of $83.9 million, with construction works undertaken by Messrs Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited of China.

Original Design

Originally a three-tier interchange, the project located in the industrial zone of the northeast axis of Accra, started in April 2018.

The massive project involved the construction of the 6.5-kilometre Awoshie to Pokuase road; an interchange at the intersection of ACP junction to Awoshie to Nsawam road; two (2) footbridges; the widening of the Nsawam road by some two (2) kilometres; drainage works; the provision of streetlights; and the construction of twelve (12) kilometres of town roads.

Project Scope

It also involved the rehabilitation of the Kpobiman Women’s Group Centre to train women in pastry, bread, soap and bead making; the rehabilitation of the Manchie Gari Factory for the processing of cassava into gari and starch; the protection of the three (3)-hectare Gua Sacred Forest; and the provision of ICT labs for fourteen (14) basic schools, which will help train some ten thousand (10,000) basic school children within the Ga North, South, Central and West municipalities, with knowledge in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

It is expected to enhance sustainable economic growth for the people in the area, as well as facilitate traffic between the Tema-Ouagadougou-Bamako corridor through Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and those beyond.

Opening the interchange, President Akufo-Addo said it is expected to help solve, once and for all, the nightmare endured for several decades by commuters within and outside of this vicinity.

Aeriel view of the Pokuase Interchange

Efficient Management

The President reiterated that the original contract design was for a three-tier interchange, however, through efficient management by his government, the interchange was modified to a four-tier structure within the same contract sum.

“Indeed, two hundred and eighty-nine million United States dollars (US$289 million) has been used by the Akufo-Addo Government to construct three (3) interchanges, that is at Pokuase, Obetsebi-Lamptey and Tamale, as opposed to two hundred and sixty million dollars (US$260 million) being used, by the Mahama Government, to construct just the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we, in the New Patriotic Party, are good protectors of the public purse,” he said.

Comprehensive Measure

President Akufo-Addo stated that the Pokuase Interchange is an integral part of comprehensive measures put in place by government to address the issues of congestion in urban centres, and to help improve travel times on major arterial roads.

He told the gathering which included the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, that the government has begun the construction of Phase II of Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, the Tamale Interchange, the PTC Roundabout Interchange in Takoradi, the Nungua Interchange which is part of the La Beach Road Completion Project, the Adjringanor Overpass, where ongoing works will be completed by the first quarter of 2022, and Phase II of the Tema Motorway Interchange.

In addition to the construction of interchanges, the President noted that government has embarked on a number of projects to improve urban mobility in the country to help reduce travel times on our roads.

“These include the construction of some one thousand, two hundred (1,200) kilometres of asphalt overlay throughout the country in my first term. Beneficiary cities include Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Cape Coast, Sekondi-Takoradi and Hohoe. In Accra, some of the areas that have benefitted include Weija-Gbawe, Dansoman, Abossey Okai, Osu, Adentan, Bubuashie, Sakumono and Mempeasem,” he said.

He also said “the Tema Steelworks Road, the only concrete road to be constructed by government since the Accra-Tema Motorway, has also been completed. Similar works are also being undertaken within the Tema Industrial enclave.”

More Projects

Additionally, he stated that the Legon/Adjringanor roads, aimed at improving travel times within that corridor, are fifty-two per cent (52%) complete; the Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension Project, which includes the dualisation of the Lake Road and lining of the Sissai River Drain in Kumasi, is seventy-five per cent (75%) complete; and the Teshie Link Road, popularly referred to as the LEKMA Road, is ninety per cent (90%) complete.

“Rehabilitation work on the Assin Fosu to Assin Praso highway is currently ongoing, with that of the Agona Junction to Tarkwa highway beginning shortly, as the contractor is mobilising to go to site. Construction of the dualisation of the Sekondi/Adiembra roads, in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, will begin next month in August,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Having declared 2021 as the “Second Year of Roads”, the President informed Ghanaians that the Ministry of Roads and Highways has programmed to undertake the construction of one thousand, five hundred (1,500) kilometres of asphalt overlay in all parts of the country.

On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, he expressed sincere appreciation to the African Development Bank, who jointly provided funds with government for the execution of the Pokuase Interchange, and charged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to ensure the proper maintenance of the Pokuase Interchange over the design period.

“I appeal to the users of the facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility. The modernisation of Ghana is steadily gathering momentum, and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana we want,” President Akufo-Addo concluded.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu