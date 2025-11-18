Police ‘Abduct’ Kwahuhemaa

Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III

Some armed men, reportedly dressed in police uniform, stormed the palace of the Paramount Chief of the Kwahu Traditional Council at Abene Palace in the early hours of Monday, November 17, 2025 and abducted the Kwahu Queen Mother, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III.

Residents who spoke to the media reported having heard gunshots inside the palace before the alleged abduction of the Kwahuhemaa, who was at the palace at the time of the attack at about 4:30 a.m.

A report also indicates that the official Toyota Land Cruiser of the Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III was taken during the raid. Tracking information indicates that the vehicle is en route to Accra.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, in a statement, has pledged to sanction armed officers who abducted Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III, if investigation reveals that circumstances surrounding her arrest were wrongfully made.

According to the IGP, following the release of the Queen Mother of Kwahu, he has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the operation.

“The Kwahu Paramount Chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, confirmed that several individuals were arrested during the incident. Her absence was only noticed after those arrested had been removed, raising concerns of a possible abduction,” portions of the statement read.

No Abduction

Meanwhile, the Kwahu Traditional Council has firmly dismissed reports alleging that the Paramount Queen Mother, Nana Adwoa Gyamfuah III, was abducted, describing the claims as “completely false.”

In a statement released yesterday, the Council said the rumour was baseless and stressed that the Queen Mother “had not been taken away by force.”

It explained that the misunderstanding began after police officers acted on a court order from the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

It also alleged in the statement that the interlocutory injunction, dated June 24, 2024, was granted in favour of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II restraining Baffour Osei Akoto, as Kwahuhene along with the Queen Mother and others, from interfering with Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II’s role and presence at the Abene Palace.

It said the involvement of the Ghana Police Service was aimed solely at maintaining peace and preventing any possible confrontations, emphasising that the incident was not abduction but a lawful enforcement of the court’s directive.

The Council further noted that the Queen Mother does not reside at the Abene Palace, neither do any of the individuals who were allegedly arrested, adding that no abduction took place despite the widespread rumours.

“The Queen Mother does not reside at the Abene Palace, or do any of the individuals who were arrested and contrary to circulating rumours, no abduction has taken place,” the statement read.

The statement also alleged that the Queen Mother had been working with certain individuals in an attempt to forcibly seize control of the Abene Palace, and had issued threats intended to disrupt the duties of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke