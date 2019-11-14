Police Allegedly Kill Man At Daboya

The victim

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Daboya police in the North Gonja district of the Savannah region have shot and killed one Abudulai Mustapha, aged 32.

The deceased is alleged to have stabbed a police officer with a knife.

The body of the deceased has since been sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Reports have it that a case was reported at the Daboya police station that the deceased threatened to kill his mother who stays with him.

The police therefore deployed armed officers to the house of the deceased and when the police got to the house , the deceased went into his room and came out with a cutlass and a knife.

He allegedly attacked the police officers and stabbed one of the officers causing the police to allegedly shoot and kill him.

The Daboya Police Commander, DCOP Adutwum Bediako, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased, who is said to be a mentally drained person, attacked his men, hitting one officer with an object and stabbing another with a knife.

He, however, denied that the deceased was killed by the police, adding that the deceased was rather killed by a mob in the community when he started attacking residents.

DCOP Bediako said the officers who were attacked are currently receiving treatment at the hospital whiles investigations are still ongoing.

FROM Eric Kombat, Daboya