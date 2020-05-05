Police Arrest 13 Over Demo At Nima

Police have arrested 13 people in connection with unauthorised demonstration in Accra’s suburb of Nima.

Their action to demonstrate against the UNIPASS customs deal was considered a clear breach of the public gatherings ban.

The pocket of demonstrators appeared to have been hired by Westblue one the two companies whose trade facilitation contract has been abrogated and replaced with UNIPASS solution from South Korea.

Among the persons arrested are the National Chairman of an amorphous group leading the demo, Coalition of National Zongo Political Groupings, Alhaji Yahaya Alhassan, two journalists and two soldiers.

The journalists who couldnot identified themselves were later granted bail while the military police took over the case of the two soldiers.

They were bundled into police pick-ups and transported to the Accra Regional Police command.

They had wielded placards some of which read “Zongo United For West Blue,” “Decline West Blue Is Attack On Womanhood.”

Some of the demonstrators were seen wearing face masks as precautionary measures for coronavirus, with some holding the Ghana flag.

The Coalition had issued a statement, describing the move as a day of shame for business in Ghana.

Members of the Coalition are at a lost as to why the Akufo-Addo’s administration which is championing Ghana Beyond Aid is terminating West Blue’s contract which is owned by a Ghanaian woman in favor of UNIPASS which is a South Korean company.

But the police said the group breached the social gatherings ban as well as public procession with no notification.

The demonstrators under the law ought to have given the police five working days notice.

Some of the demonstrators upon seeing the police dropped their placards and took to their heels.

According to the Accra Regional Police Operation Commander, ACP Kwesi Ofori those arrested will be processed for court.

The police, DGN Online learnt pitched camp at Nima at 5am after learning about the impending demonstrations.

They blocked the road from the Ring Road to the Nima roundabout but that did not deter the demonstrators leading to their arrest.

By Melvin Tarlue