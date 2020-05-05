MTN Dansoman Branch Shut Down Over Disrespect For Social Distancing

The Dansoman Zodiac branch of MTN Ghana has accordingly been shut down due to an alleged disrespect for social distancing protocol.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this known in a post on Facebook.

In the post seen by DGN Online, the Minister and MP for Ablekuma West says “This is the scene at the MTN office at Dansoman Zodiac right now.”

“Absolutely no respect for social distancing. They have been shut down and will not be allowed to operate till they have better arrangements in place.

Reputable corporate organization like this should not be flouting the law and creating conditions for the virus to spread,” she stated.

