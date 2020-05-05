12 Covid-19 Patients Recover In Northern Region

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, has disclosed that 12 Covid-19 patients in the region have recovered after undergoing treatment.

He said seven out of the eight Guinean who tested positive for covid-19 in Tamale have tested negative and have therefore been discharged by the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

“All the seven Guineans have recovered and as medical team we are discharging them.” he said.

Dr. Eleeza indicated that the Guineans will be handed over to Ghana Immigration headquarters for onward repatriation.

According to the health director, the two Burkinabes and a native of Bolgatanga and two people from Tamale who tested positive in Tamale have also recovered.

“In all twelve (12) out of the 16 recorded cases in the Northern region have fully recovered and discharged, ” he said.

Currently the region now has four (4) new cases involving two from Nanumba south , one from Tolon and one from Oti region.

He called on residents to desist from stigmatizing Covid-19 patients in the region.

Eight Guineans and two Burkinabes tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamale in the Northern region.



The patients traveled from Burkina Faso and Togo respectively through unapproved routes to Ghana.

They then lodged at a hotel (name withheld ) in Tamale for a couple of days before two of them were picked following a tip-off by residents.

The samples of the patients were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the results came back positive on the 11th day of their quarantine.

Meanwhile, one of the Guinean Covid-19 patients , a lady who tested positive in Tamale is still on the run after she escaped for her isolation center.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale