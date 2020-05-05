Dr Caesar Donates Lina Energy Tea To Korle-Bu Hospital

M.Y Caesar Company, producers of Lina Energy Tea, has donated 50 packs of his products to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The move, according to Nana Yaa Brefo Danso, a journalist who stood in for Dr Caesar, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, forms part of efforts to support the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

She said as part of measures to prevent the pandemic, M.Y Caesar Company Limited believes boosting the immunity of the frontline workers at the hospital will enable them deliver better services to patients who visit the health facility for medical care.

“We need all hands on board to fight against the virus and though government hospitals and facilities are doing their best, they would need the assistance from all to help the fight,” she stated.

The director of Pharmacy at the hospital, Dr Daniel Ankrah who received the items thanked Dr Caesar Clinic for thinking about Korle-Bu and travelling from Kumasi to Accra to support them.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey