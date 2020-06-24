Police Arrest 2 Persons Over Nigeria’s High Commission’s Property Demolition

Police have reportedly arrested two persons in connection with the alleged demolition of a property belonging to the Nigeria High Commission in Accra.

According to a police press release, the two suspects were arrested on Monday June 22, 2020, during the course of investigation.

The release says “the suspects involved in the act, have been charged with the conspiracy to commit crime to wit, unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage contrary to sections 23(1), 152 and 172(1b) respectively of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and will be arraigned before court.”

The police release was signed by Juliana Obeng, Deputy Superintendent of Police who heads the Public Relations Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Nana Apologizes

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, June 23, rendered apology to Nigeria over the demolition of a property on the premises of its High Commission in Accra.

A statement issued by State House and signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant (media and publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that Mr. Akufo-Addo spoke with President Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

“In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident,” the statement dated June 23, 2020, said.

“Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court,” it says.

Background

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry earlier indicated that investigations have been opened to unravel the circumstances leading to the wanton destruction of Nigeria High Commission’s property in Accra, Ghana.

The Ministry in a statement on June 20, condemned recent alleged destruction of Nigeria High Commission’s property in Accra.

In the statement, the Ministry stated that some individuals allegedly breached the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10:30pm on Friday, June 19, 2020.

“The Ministry views, with concern, this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR 1961),” the statement said.

The Ministry says that investigations were ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

It stated that the Government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility, reassuring the diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigeria High Commission In particular, that Ghana remains a law-abiding country that upholds the principle of rule of law, where due process is followed at all times.

