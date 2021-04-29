Police arrest 340 Nigerians in Kasoa

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that 340 Nigerian nationals including five women have been arrested at Kasoa in the Central Region for various alleged offenses.

The suspected criminals were arrested in a special operation dubbed “Operation Storm Kasoa.”

Speaking to the media after the operation, the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong indicated that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable of the alleged crimes will be put before the court.

She again noted that tent cities will be mounted in various communities in Kasoa to fight crime while the police are encouraging the formation of watchdog committees to boost the fight.

“We arrested 340 suspects, most of them being Nigerians including five females. Nine of the suspects were found with substances suspected to be Indian hemp. A total of 245 laptops, 142 assorted mobile phones, and 6 Nigerian passports were retrieved from the suspects during the operation”, she said.

She added “The public’s cooperation is much needed. They should share information with the police. We say if you see something, say something.”

DCOP Mrs Sarpong also cautioned criminals that the police command will make the region uncomfortable for them to stay.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke