Police Arrest 378 Suspects Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 378 suspects (354 males and 24 females) from various hideouts in Accra during a one-week operation.

The operation, from July 13 to 19, 2021, formed part of efforts to rid the Metropolis of criminal activities and create an enabling environment for the Eid–ul-Adha celebration slated for Tuesday, July 20.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said the operation was conducted simultaneously across all the Division and District Commands.

She said the target areas included Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Osu, Kotobabi, Airport, Dansoman, Oyibi, Mamprobi, Abokobi, Ayi Mensah, Darkuman, Cantoments, Kaneshie, Korle bu, Kokrobite, Adenta, Tesano, Legon and Nungua.

Mrs Tenge said the suspects fell within the ages of 19 and 57. They had been detained for screening and those found culpable would be arraigned before court.

Quantities of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, sachets of liquid substances laced with narcotics, 33 motorbikes, laptops, mobile phones, knives, and cutlasses were retrieved, she said.

She urged the public to continue to support the Police in its crime-fighting efforts by volunteering credible information.

GNA