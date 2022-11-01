Police Arrest Davido’s Domestic Staff Over Son’s death

Following the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that all members of the singer’s domestic staff are currently in police custody.

The Dailypost reported that Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this on Tuesday morning.

The 3-Year-Old Ifeanyi allegedly died by drowning in a pool at his father’s house in Banana Island on Monday.

Davido and his fiance, Chioma Rowland were away from the house when the sad incident happened.

The Lagos Police PRO said a preliminary investigation is currently ongoing to unravel what led to the boy’s death.

He said, “Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“If after they all give their account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest”.