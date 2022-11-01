Ghana Tourism Authority Settles Copyright Beef With Kirani Ayat

Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority and Kirani Ayat

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and musician Kirani Ayat have reached an agreement in their copyright infringement case.

In a statement jointly issued on October 31, 2022, the parties said they reached an amicable agreement in settlement.

Kirani in September 2022 dragged the Tourism Ministry and the Authority together with President Akufo Addo on social media for copyright infringement.

This was after the President shared footage which included images from his “Guda” music video to promote tourism in Ghana on his social media handles.

According to Kirani, no one sought his permission to use snippets of his video

But GTA dismissed the claims that it pirated the footage. It said it paid for it through an agency, a claim that Kirani denied knowledge about.

In Monday’s statement, the GTA admitted using the visual since 2019 to produce various content to promote tourism in Ghana.

In view of this, aside from reaching a settlement, the statement noted both parties will collaborate on a number of projects aimed at showcasing Ghana.

“Moving forward, Ayat and GTA will collaborate on a number of projects aimed at showcasing Ghana, our beautiful landscapes, and exciting talents to the world. Ayat appreciates all support from the good people of Ghana throughout this process. His new project, Aisha’s Sun is available now on all music streaming platforms,” said the statement shared by Kirani on Twitter.