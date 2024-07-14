Police Arrest Four Suspects Claiming To be Armed Robbers In Viral Video

The Police have made a decisive move on July 12th, 2024, by apprehending four individuals who were prominently featured in a viral video brandishing threats of violence against individuals encountered during the night.

The identified suspects, namely Isaac Ampong known as Bullet, Emmanuel Buah known as Network, Festus Agyei, and Asaana Isaac, have been placed under police custody as they provide crucial assistance in ongoing investigations.

In a bid to maintain peace and security within the community, law enforcement authorities underscored their commitment to ensuring that all the apprehended suspects undergo the full extent of legal procedures.

By assuring the public of the due process being followed, the Ghana Police Service aim to uphold justice and accountability in handling this worrisome incident.

By Vincent Kubi