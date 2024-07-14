Bawumia Woos Nanung Electorate

In a bid to secure the backing of the Nanung community ahead of the December elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made a persuasive appeal to residents during his campaign tour in Bimbilla.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted a compelling argument for his candidacy by emphasizing his capability to lead for eight years, in contrast to former President John Mahama, who he claimed could only serve for four years.

The Vice President urged the people of Nanung to grant him the opportunity to become president, assuring them that if he fails to deliver on his promises, they have the power to reject him for a second term.

During the campaign event, Dr. Bawumia articulated, “I am going to the contest with my senior John Mahama, he has been president before, and when he comes, he has only four years. When I come, I have eight years, so, if you look at the presidency, do we want four years or eight? After four years, he won’t come but I will come for renewal, so please give me the chance, so that I can be accountable.”

The nod of support from Nyelinbolgu Naa Dassana Andani Yakubu, the regent of Bimbilla, lent weight to Dr. Bawumia’s outreach efforts.

The regent commended the positive impact of the NPP government in the constituency and pledged full support for the Vice President’s bid for the presidency.

Expressing optimism about potential developments under a Bawumia administration, the regent envisioned key improvements for the region, including the establishment of a health institution, upgrading of the Bimbilla municipal hospital, provision of a university, and enhancements in water supply for Nanung.

By Vincent Kubi