Police Arrest Funny Over Threat To Kill

The Police have picked up Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms.

He was reportedly arrested immediately he left a live programme on Kofi TV on Monday, 18th October, 2021, at 10:14 pm where he apologized to some personalities he accused and hurled insults on them on Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the police Monday October 18, 2021, “Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action.”

The police have assured the public, its commitment in protecting lives with the generous help of the public, adding that “We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety.”

