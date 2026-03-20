Police Arrest Stepfather Over Defilement at Oyarifa

The Oyarifa District Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a defilement case involving a nine-year-old girl.

The suspect, Pastor Paul Kofi Annan of Chosen Breed Gospel International Ministry, a carpenter residing at Adenta Commandos, was arrested on 17th March 2026, following a complaint lodged by the complainant.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect, who is the stepfather of the victim, had been cohabiting with the complainant since 2023 and formally married her on 20th February 2026.

The victim is reported to have disclosed to her grandfather during a visit to Cape Coast that the suspect subjected her to repeated sexual abuse over a period of about three years, including forcibly having sexual intercourse with her and engaging in other acts of sexual misconduct whenever the complainant was not at home.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was threatened by the suspect with the words “I will kill you if you inform anyone about this” to prevent her from disclosing the incidents to anyone.

The suspect was subsequently arrested, cautioned, and is currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations.

Head of Public Relation, Accra Region ,Ms. Juliana Obeng assured the public of its commitment to protecting children and urges parents and guardians to promptly report any suspected abuse or threats to the Police for swift intervention.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke