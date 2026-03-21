Bed Crisis Hits Korle Bu Hospital Amid President’s Directive

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra has been hit with a bed crisis as hundreds of patients have been captured in a video receiving health treatment from the bare floor.

An amateur video obtained by The1957News has revealed several patients at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital being forced to lie and sit on the floor in the emergency ward as the ongoing “no bed syndrome” crisis worsens.

The hospital staff say they have been struggling with a severe shortage of beds and space, leaving many patients without a proper place to rest while waiting for treatment.

Further inquiries confirm that, in line with the government’s instructions, nurses are admitting patients despite the acute shortage of beds.

As a result, with insufficient beds available in the emergency ward, many patients have no choice but to lie or sit on the floor while awaiting treatment.

This incident of overcrowding comes after President John Dramani Mahama’s February 27 directive: no patient can be turned away for lack of beds, even if it means makeshift floor arrangements.

The president’s submission was in reaction to how a hit-and-run victim was refused emergency care by Ridge, Police, and Korle Bu hospitals for close to 3 hours before he died.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke