Unity and Peace Plea for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026- Kojo Amoako-Wiredu

Aspiring branch secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kojo Amoako-Wiredu, has extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to Muslims in the United Kingdom as they celebrate the 2026 Eid al-Fitr.

In his message, Kojo Amoako-Wiredu who also doubles as a Ghanaian pharmacist based in the United Kingdom highlighted Ghana’s unique blessing of religious tolerance, where Muslims, Christians, and traditional worshippers celebrate each other’s festivals in unity—something he noted is rare in many parts of the world.

He fondly recalled his school days, emphasizing how Christians and Muslims shared meals and moments together, demonstrating mutual respect and acceptance of each other’s forms of worship.

Touching on global issues, he expressed optimism that the Ramadan fast would usher in peace, especially amid rising tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to him, the conflict has led to the loss of thousands of lives, destruction of property, and has made air travel unsafe in certain regions. He further referenced concerns raised by the United Nations, which estimates that about 45 million people could face hunger if the conflict persists beyond mid-year.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Kwasi Ampofo on Oman FM, Kojo Amoako-Wiredu advised Muslims—especially the youth—to celebrate responsibly. He cautioned against reckless motorbike riding during the festivities. He emphasized that the nation and families need the youth alive and safe even after the celebrations.