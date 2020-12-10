Police Assure Public of Post- Election Security

The Ghana police services has assured the public of their continuous protection after the just ended general election and declaration of the presidential results by the returning officer of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa.

According to the police, it has gathered intelligence pointing to the fact that some persons have planned to cause mayhem after the declaration of President Elect- Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Director of Public Affairs Accra Region, Superintendent of Police, Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, at a press briefing said the service has deployed its members to hot spot areas in the country to prevent any form of post-election violence.

“As peace enforcement officers we will ensure that any attempt of violence in any part of the country is prevented,” she said.

SP Abayie-Buckman said the 2020 general election experienced some 21 forms of violence resulting in the death of some five persons adding that the service is bent on preventing similar incidence during the post-elections period.

She said the police recorded a shooting incident which left two people injured in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region with two more deaths being recorded from a shooting incident at the Odododiodioo constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region also recorded two deaths with four others sustaining injures from a shooting incident by the security personnel at the collation center.

In the Savelugu Constituency of the Northern Region the police also recorded one death with three persons sustaining injures from a shooting incident by civilians in the community.

Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman said the Police Service will investigate all election violence incidents recorded on 7 December and promise to prosecute criminal offenders.

She also urged the public to eschew violence adding, “members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should moderately jubilate their victory to prevent any forms of violent clashes with the opposition National Democratic Party (NDC)”.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke