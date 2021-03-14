Police Avert Bloody Clash At Ho Zongo Over Imamship

The environs of the mosque

The police in Ho averted what could have ended in a bloody clash between factions who are in dispute over who should be the Volta Regional Chief Imam.

The incident happened at the Ho Central Mosque last Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021.

The Police who had been on standby responded swiftly after some 10 men believed to be supporters of one faction, Muniru Ali, stormed the mosque to prevent the protagonist of the other faction, Alfa Anas Hamidu from leading prayers.

The cutlass welding youth threatened mayhem on their opponents, most of whom are their friends and relations.

Fortunately, just as a scuffle was about degenerating, the police arrived, leading to a retreat from both parties.

About a month ago, the Police on the orders of the Municipal Security Council locked the mosque to prevent a similar clash between the two factions.

The mosque

Zakari Afo, a victim who had his eyes and nose sprayed with some irritating solution

Background

Ho Zongo and for that matter the Muslim community has been one of the most peaceful in the country. Unlike others, the Muslim Community worship together irrespective of one’s Islamic sect; Tijaniyah, Ahmadiyya, Sunni among others. All celebrations and observations are done as one united unit.

However, the situation seems to change in the last two years (2019 till date) when a new Chief Imam, Mallam Muniru Ali was installed by the Sariki (Chief) Zongo for Ho.

The Sariki Zongo, Yushau Turawah, who was also installed in 2018 subsequently notified all stakeholders, including the media, Volta Regional Coordinating Council, Security among others of the new development.

This development was countered by Mallam Alfa Anas Hamidu who had been acting as the Regional Chief Imam since 2013 when the substantive Imam, Umoro Danjimah Hamzah passed away. Indeed, Mallam Anas was the deputy of Mallam Danjumah, hence the acting position.

The case ended up in court, but was taken out of the court for settlement by the Asogli Traditional Council, Peace Council and later the Office of the national Chief Imam. However, the two factions are unable to agree on who becomes the Regional Chief Imam.

New Clash

Since February when the Mosque was locked, the factions have met the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), Togbe Afede and the Peace Council. In all instances they have committed to peace, however the situation almost degenerated when the mosque was opened last Friday, March 12, 2021.

As at the time of filling this story, no arrest has been made. One person who had a substance sprayed into his eyes and nose has been discharged from the hospital.

A supporter of Alhaji Anas Alfa, Suhailu Mohammed Kidza says, Anas has united the entire Muslim community and hence has their backing as their spiritual leader. However only two families; Ali and Hamzah want the other Imam, Muniry Ali. “that is why they attacked us, but we have reported the case to the Police and hope some arrests will be made.”

However, Abdallah Amimu who supports Alhaji Muniru Ali, said the mosque was meant to be closed until the issues were resolved. That explains why his compatriots disrupted the service to ensure the mosque remained.

The Ho Municipal Police Commander, Alexander Adade Yeboah said the Mosque was opened to allow for the many Muslims who had petitioned the MUSEC to pray, on condition that the disputing Imams will not lead prayers. However, judging from what happened the mosque will remain closed until further notice.

The Sariki Zongo, Yushau Turawah said the incident was avoidable because the Mosque was to remain closed until there was complete understanding. More so, Togbe Afede had promised to intervene so both parties had been waiting. Had he been informed he would have advised against the opening of the mosque.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)