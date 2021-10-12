Police Await AG’s Advice On NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1

The prosecution in the trial of embattled Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1, has indicated that they are still waiting for advice from the Attorney General regarding the case.

Appearing before the trial court yesterday, the prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare informed the court that the AG’s advice on how the case should proceed is not ready.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, subsequently adjourned the matter to November 22, 2021.

Trial

NAM1, together with his wife, Rose Tetteh, and his sister, Benedicta Appiah (both of whom are at large), are altogether facing a total of 13 counts of defrauding by false pretence, money laundering, abetment and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence.

The charges include six counts of defrauding by false pretence, abetment, money laundering and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence.

His companies – Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Limited – have also been charged with seven counts of defrauding by false pretences, and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence.

NAM1, on July 26, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The court, presided over by Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, granted him bail to the tune of GH¢1 billion (about $185 million) with five sureties, three of which are to be justified.

Additionally, he was ordered by the court to report to the police every Wednesday.

Unable to satisfy the bail conditions, the defence team, led by Kwame Boafo Akuffo, later filed an application asking for variation of the terms.

However, the presiding judge, after listening to both sides, though maintained the sum of GH¢1 billion, removed the condition of three of the five sureties to be justified.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak