Group Plans To Trumpet Nana’s Achievements

Executive members in a group photograph before the swearing-in

A volunteer group associated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), known as Akufo Addo’s Government Advocates (AAGA), has officially been launched.

The group is a special initiative that is being championed by some party supporters and is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Vice-Chairman of the group, Dr. Lawrence A. Buah, speaking at the event touted the Free Senior High School policy as the most remarkable achievement of the government.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman, Dr. D. Christopher, he appealed to party supporters to trumpet the achievements of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He said the NPP must not allow the NDC to peddle lies and deceive Ghanaians over what the party has achieved.

The General Secretary of the group, Bernard Owusu Agyemang (Prof), in his speech said Ghana is working again under President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said despite the achievements of the party, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on a mission to deceive Ghanaians that Ghana is going through severe hardship.

The Chairman of the event, Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng, in his speech admonished the party to work hard to ensure that the party breaks the eight-year jinx in 2024.

He stated that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration has laid solid foundations for the country and transformed the economy, and rolled out policies that have helped in transforming the lives of Ghanaians.

He said the President must be commended for what he has achieved.

“If we do not work hard and ensure that the party breaks the 8, Ghana will retrogress. We have to protect what has been achieved so far. As party supporters, we have work to do. We have to help the party in protecting what we have achieved,” he said.

The Strategy and Approach of the Group

Director of Research and IT, Collins Asamoah, disclosed that the group aims at registering one million members nationwide.

According to him, the group was not only formed to promote the achievements of the President but also to create opportunities for unemployed youth.

As part of the plan, the group intends to provide skills training for interested members who would want to learn fashion designing and other skills so they would be self-employed instead of depending on the government for jobs.

AAGA’s motto is ‘Ghana is working again’ meaning the country is working again under the “competent leadership of President Akufo-Addo.”

At the launch, the executives of the group were also sworn in.

The 25 executive membership is led by the group’s Chairman Dr. Christopher Damenya and 24 others holding different positions.

By Kofi Aduonum