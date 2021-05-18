Police Await Final Report On Two Year Old Boy Sacrificed By Father

The Police say they are waiting for the final report on the cause of death of the two year old boy whose father threw him into the sea at Akuma Village as sacrifice.

Sergeant Apewe Achana told the Kaneshie District Court that the Police had been informed that the cause of death was “severe injury.”

Prosecution said the final report of the cause of death would also enable the Police to prepare a duplicate docket to be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

Prince Acquaye, aka, Juu, father of the victim, who is said to have engaged in occultism, allegedly offered his son as sacrifice.

Acquaye, a food vendor, is also said to have told his girlfriend that if anything happened to their son, she should not worry and that they were going to be rich very soon.

The Court did not take his plea and remanded him into Police custody, pending further investigations.

Acquaye is being held on the charge of murder.

He is expected to reappear before the court presided over Ms Rosemond D. Agyiri on May 31.

The facts narrated by Sergeant Apewe Achana earlier were that the complainant Abigail Nyumor, a food vendor, was resided at Akuma Village.

Sergeant Achana said the accused was the boyfriend of the complainant and that they were living together with the deceased, who was their only son.

The prosecution said about two months ago, the accused told the complainant that if “something” happened to their son, she should not worry because they were going to be rich very soon.

According to the prosecution, the complainant thought it was a joke so she told the accused to stop that.

The prosecution said on April 20, this year, at about 1200 noon, the victim, now deceased, asked the accused to give him money to buy groundnuts.

He said the accused offered the victim GHS5.00 and not quite long, the complainant went to sleep.

The prosecution said the complainant, however, woke up after some neighbours informed her that the accused had thrown the victim into the sea.

He said the accused was arrested and the victim was rescued and sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but he died the following day.

The prosecution said preliminary investigations indicated that the accused was initiated into occultism and it was time for him to bring his sacrifice.

He said the accused chose his son for the sacrifice by throwing him into the cliff at Akuma Village, which is 33 feet above sea level.

GNA