Police, Clinical Psychologists

KILLED! David Gatsi

The alleged fatal shooting of Constable David Gatsi by ASP/Mr. Frank Nsiah is pathetic and offers us another opportunity to discuss the need for clinical psychology services at the regional police commands and for security personnel who handle firearms.

This should be the umpteenth time we are discussing this subject and until we respond positively to the demand for such services, this might not be the last time we are treating this matter.

Overstressed security personnel might overrun their stress threshold and do the unusual of either committing suicide or killing others as we have observed over the years.

We would not want another incident to occur to warrant a return to the subject.

The subject under review is unlike the previous ones where police officers have committed suicides or murders of non-uniformed persons. This one is about a senior police officer turning his firearm on his subordinate with whom they went on patrols.

Under such circumstances, investigations are the primary action after putting the suspect in custody.

We are interested in seeing how the investigation pans out and the recommendations which would come out of it all.

This is not a subject which should go cold because the principal suspect is not out of reach.

It would be instructive to determine the state of mind in which the Assistant Superintendent was at the time of discharging the bullet from his pistol.

Mental health is still not being put on the appropriate pedestal and so restricted to only lunatics who walk about naked. There are many who dress smartly but need psychiatric attention. This we do not know and so continue to live with mentally challenged persons under the same roof until they snap and cause harm to others or themselves.

Until an investigation is concluded and a report issued thereof, we would advisedly treat the speculation that the officer was inebriated and that the two were engaged in a brawl whereupon the ASP shot at him as hearsay.

A proper investigation should provide the Police Administration with sufficient proof that there is the need for clinical psychologists in the regional commands.

The stress threshold of officers varies among personnel. We have mentioned it before that district and divisional commanders must be tasked with observing personnel to determine when they should not be put on duties which require the bearing of firearms. Periodic mental test of personnel is suggested.

It is our position that at the time of the fatal shooting others were around and whose sincere narration of what ensued especially the kind of exchanges which went on would be useful to the investigators.

We endorse the dispatching of clinical psychologists to the Western North Regional Police Command to offer a needed service to a demoralised personnel, but would have rather this becomes a feature of such formations and not an ad hoc arrangement.