Kodu Technology Wins EU Circular Economy Competition

Kodu Technology, a start-up in Tamale that produces affordable, biodegradable, and eco-friendly sanitary pads, has been adjudged Winner of the 2023 Circular Economy Competition.

As part of the winning package, the company received seed funding of GHS 100,000 from the European Union to scale up its operations.

The Circular Economy Competition, funded by the EU, supports small businesses and start-ups operating in the circular economy space in Ghana to boost their competitiveness and make them investment ready.

Presenting the prize, EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly reiterated the EU’s support for a circular economy.

This is to create more employment and income for people while reducing pollution and waste.

“I am glad to fund Kodu Technology to showcase the positive effects of a circular economy and use innovation to empower women and girls in rural communities,” he said.

Ambassador Irchad Razaaly further noted that a circular economy reduces pressure on natural resources and avoids pollution.

“It is an economy where products are designed to last longer, are easier to reuse, repair and recycle, and use as much as possible recycled material instead of primary raw material. A circular economy relies on avoiding waste and recycling” he said.

This year’s Circular Economy Competition received over 120 submissions from small businesses and start-ups in technology, packaging, beauty & fashion, and agriculture across Ghana’s 16 regions.

Twenty businesses were shortlisted for the Circular Economy Competition.

They were asked to pitch their concepts, ideas, and businesses to industry leaders through an 8-week televised show on GHOne TV and Europe in Ghana Youtube channel.

The businesses received several rounds of training, including marketing, business plan preparation, pitching to investors, and how to make their businesses more circular.

After a competitive selection process, the top three emerged: AgriMercarb- An animal nutrition company that helps farmers convert organic waste into quality protein for feed, fertilizer, and cash (as out growers), using the black soldier fly larvae.

BioBalance- a company that converts marine biomass waste, cuttlebone, into organic calcium supplement that improves the health and egg quality of birds, poultry, and snails, and soil quality for crops, and Kodu Technology was adjudged the winner of the competition.

The competition was judged by seasoned industry players; Amma Gyampo (Co-Founder of Scale Up Africa), Simon Turner (Co-Founder of the Founder Institute), and Jesse Agyepong (CEO of Jesse Agyepong Consulting).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke