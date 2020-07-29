Police Commander Grabs PhD

DCOP Dr Ernest Owusu

A Deputy Commissioner of Police and Regional Commander for Ahafo Region has earned a PhD from the Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences in India.

He was part of nine others who graduated with a PhD after obtaining his first degree, Masters and LLB at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The happiness and smiles on his face told his story as he joined nine others at the virtual graduation ceremony held over the weekend at the Ghana Technology University.

His thesis was on, “Development And Evaluation Of A Frame Work For Integrating The Provision Of Incentive Schemes For Enhanced Motivation And Work Ethics Within The Ghana Police Service”, which revealed the Ghana Police Service as an institution that is able to keep and maintain law and order but faced an uphill task retaining good quality officers.

DCOP Dr Ernest Owusu joined the Ghana Police Service as a constable in 1991 and has since risen through the ranks to be a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He was the Deputy Commander for Tema, Kaneshie Divisional Commander, Akropong Divisional Commander, Head of Budget at the CID Headquarters and Head of Jupol at Sunyani among other positions.

He is married with three children.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)