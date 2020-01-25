Police Discover New Vehicle Break-In Trend

The Accra Regional Police Command says it has observed an emerging trend in vehicle break-ins.

According to the police, the discovery follows the arrests of three suspects who operate and have succeeded in stealing from their targets under the modus in recent times.

The Command made this known in a statement signed by DSP Effia Tenge from its Public Affairs Unit.

It noted that the syndicate uses sophisticated electronic devices to interfere with the locking system of unsuspecting victims as they park their vehicles.

The statement noted that the syndicate gains entry and steal monies and other valuables.

“They usually operate at parking lots, shopping malls, recreational centers an similar places of interest,” the statement added.

The Command has therefore urged the general public to look out for people loitering at car parks and alert the security on the ground; crosscheck doors to ensure they are properly locked before leaving parking lots; avoid exposing or leaving valuables in vehicles, among others.

By Melvin Tarlue