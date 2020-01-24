Foreign Minister To Visit Saudi Arabia

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is set to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the visit scheduled for January 26, 2020, the Minister is expected to meet the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud succeeded king Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz on January 23, 2015.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister and King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud are to discuss ways of improving Ghana and Saudi Arabia’s bilateral relations.

Relations between the two nations date to the 1960s – the era of late President Kwame Nkrumah.

Saudi Arabia is Ghana’s oldest bilateral partner in the Gulf Region.

Ghana’s relations with Riyadh is deemed to have paved the way for the expansion of its bilateral relations to the rest of the countries in the gulf region.

Saudi Arabia, therefore, continues to remain a priority partner for Ghana in the region.

The Ghanaian Minister is expected to express the appreciation of the Government and People of Ghana for continued support from the Gulf State including the decision of the Government of Saudi Arabia to donate 50 tons of date fruits to Ghana last year during the Ramadan season.

She is also billed to express gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia for being a trusted and true friend of the Government and people of Ghana.

