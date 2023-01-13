Police Drags NDC Suspect To Accra

THE GHANA Police Service is expected to convey Iddrisu Abass, alias Jango, one of the suspects involved in the NDC Congress melee last year at Cape Coast in the Central Region, to Accra.

This was after the police and some opinion leaders met at Wenchi in the Bono Region over the issue.

Jango was arrested on Sunday at Wenchi but some irate youth in the town tried to resist his transfer to Accra, this paper gathered.

The suspect, as at yesterday, was still receiving treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital under heavy police guard. This was after he sustained injuries in the leg when the police attempted to arrest him at Wenchi Wangara Line.

Three other suspects whose names were not immediately available at the time of filing this report, are to accompany him. They were all arrested at Wenchi and are to assist the police in their investigation in connection with the violence at the NDC Youth and Women’s Congress.

The agreement was struck during a meeting attended by DCOP Mohammed Suraji, Commissioner in charge of Police Operations, Sheikh Issah Ibrahim, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Umar, Wangara Chief of Wenchi, Adama Sulemana, the Member of Parliament for Tain and some NDC leaders.

DAILY GUIDE sources said after the consensus, the police withdrew some of their men on the ground though there were still a sizeable number of uniformed men patrolling Wenchi and the Wenchi Hospital where the suspect was receiving medical attention.

On January 8, 2023, at about 4am, some policemen stormed Wenchi Wangara Line and effected arrest of Abass Iddrisu, alias Jango, after the service issued a statement for his arrest. The suspect was among others who were placed on police wanted list in connection with the violent disturbances on December 10, 2022 in Cape Coast.

Following the notice for his arrest, eyewitnesses told this paper that about 300 policemen descended on Wenchi and arrested the suspect. They initially wanted to transfer him to Accra but the youth of the town amassed at the Wenchi Hospital premises and prevented the transfer.

In order to maintain peace and order in the community, the police brokered an agreement with the aforementioned stakeholders to enable them transfer the suspect to Accra, to help in further investigation on the issue.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Wenchi